“Some users of Apple’s newest MacBook Pros aren’t happy with their battery life,” Andrew Cunningham reports for Ars Technica. “It does seem fairly common for users of the Touch Bar model in particular to see battery life that falls short of Apple’s 10-hour estimates for Web browsing and movie playback.”

“Apple called extra attention to the issue this week in the newest macOS Sierra update, not by fixing it but by removing the ‘time remaining’ estimate that some users had been sharing to demonstrate the battery problems they were having,” Cunningham reports. “The accuracy of that battery estimate aside—and it was always more useful as a ‘rate of battery drain’ indicator than as an actual time estimate — it looks like a superficial solution designed to solve a PR problem rather than an earnest effort to fix anything.”

“Apple told us repeatedly and emphatically that it had taken no specific steps to improve MacBook Pro battery life in this update. According to Apple’s data, the company said the batteries appeared to be performing as intended,” Cunningham reports. “Given the extra (and well-earned) attention, let’s break this battery situation down. How is Apple arriving at its battery life figures, and why might yours be falling short? If you’re coming from an older MacBook Pro, why might you be seeing lower battery life than before? But most importantly, what—if anything—can you try to do to fix it?”

