“If you’ve been using Apple products for a while, you may have multiple Apple IDs. One might be a user name, and another an email address,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Macworld. “Or you may have set up one Apple ID for the iTunes and App Stores and another for your personal data, such as your email and other iCloud services. (And this is fine; Apple even explains how to do it.)”

“Some people may have set up a second Apple ID because, for some reason, they couldn’t access the account with the first one, and simply gave up. Or they used an email address they no longer use, and created a new Apple ID with a more current address,” McElhearn writes. “In either of these cases, they cannot download apps or media purchased with the older Apple ID.”

“Back in 2013, I wrote about problems with Apple IDs. One of the issues I mentioned was the merging of multiple Apple IDs, and I pointed out that Tim Cook had replied to a user by email, back in 2011, that Apple was working on this,” McElhearn writes. “Five years later, there is still no way to merge Apple IDs. Is it too hard to set up a website where people can enter multiple Apple IDs and passwords and have them linked into one?”

