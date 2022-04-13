Apple’s privacy features will cost Facebook out $12.8 billion this year

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency will cost Meta Platforms subsidiary Facebook $12.8 billion in 2022, research firm Lotame estimates.

William Gallagher for Apple Insider:

Apple released its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature in iOS 14 on April 26, 2021, and it immediately had an impact on companies relying on advertising revenue. By July, it was estimated to be causing a 15% to 20% revenue drop for advertisers.

Then Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has reported that his company would see a $10 billion revenue hit for 2022…

Now a new analysis by research firm Lotame says that ATT is continuing to have an impact… Alongside ATT, Apple deprecated its old IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) technology… “[For its second year] we think the IDFA change will have an impact on the companies of nearly $16 billion,” says Lotame in its report. “Again with the lion’s share of that impact (81%) coming from Facebook.”

That 81% for Facebook represents an estimated $12.8 billion.