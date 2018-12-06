“iOS 12.1.1 reintroduces a feature that’s designed to let you take a Live Photo while on a FaceTime call so you can capture favorite moments and save them indefinitely,” Clover reports. “Taking a Live Photo on a FaceTime call requires the person you’re video chatting with to have the ‘”FaceTime Live Photos’ setting toggled on, which can be accessed by going to Settings > FaceTime > FaceTime Live Photos. If this setting is disabled, people you chat with won’t be able to take a Live Photo during the call.”
“On the iPhone XR, the iOS 12.1.1 update introduces support for Haptic Touch with notifications,” Clover reports. “Haptic Touch can now be used to expand notifications on the Lock screen through a long press to see additional content. This is identical to the 3D Touch option on notifications on other iPhones.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s release notes:
iOS 12.1.1 adds features and fixes bugs for your iPhone and iPad. Features and improvements include:
• Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR
• Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
• One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call
• Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls
• The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation
• Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch
• Stability improvements for dictation along with VoiceOver
Bug fixes include:
• Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable
• Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers
• Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards
• Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud
• Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically
This release also adds features and fixes bugs for HomePod including:
• Support in Mainland China and Hong Kong
• HomePod LEDs illuminate during Group FaceTime calls
For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222