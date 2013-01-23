Apple today announced financial results for its 13-week fiscal 2013 first quarter ended December 29, 2012. The company posted record quarterly revenue of $54.5 billion and record quarterly net profit of $13.1 billion, or $13.81 per diluted share. These results compare to revenue of $46.3 billion and net profit of $13.1 billion, or $13.87 per diluted share, in the

Average weekly revenue was $4.2 billion in the quarter compared to $3.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

“We’re thrilled with record revenue of over $54 billion and sales of over 75 million iOS devices in a single quarter,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in the press release. “We’re very confident in our product pipeline as we continue to focus on innovation and making the best products in the world.”

Apple’s 13.1 billion Q113 profit, in a 13-week period, is the most profitable quarter for any tech company in history, eclipsing Apple’s own $13.06 billion record set in the 14-week year-ago quarter.

In after-hours trading, at 6:14pm EST, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) were down $56.21 from the close, or -10.94%, to $457.79.

