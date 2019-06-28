My account

Current Headlines
9to5Mac
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 28, 2019 – Jony Ive to leave Apple
- iFixit takes you inside your iPhone with new ‘Insight’ cases
- iPad Pro is $249 off, 2019 MacBook Pro hits new all-time lows, and iPhone 8 gets 1-day deal to $330
- WSJ: Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro will be manufactured by Quanta in China, unlike the ‘Made in the USA’ trashcan
- Opinion: Jony Ive leaving won’t doom Apple, and may even be a positive
- Trump administration considering banning end-to-end encryption – Politico
- Bloomberg: Jony Ive had been stepping back from Apple responsibilities for four years
- Apple security engineering chief to talk iOS and macOS at Black Hat 2019
- Mophie launches new Juice Pack Air battery case with Lightning for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR
- Apple names Sabih Khan SVP of Operations as Jeff Williams adds new design responsibilities
MacRumors
- Apple's New Mac Pro Won't Be 'Made in USA' as Production Reportedly Moving to China
- Jony Ive Once Insisted on Apple Car Without a Steering Wheel
- Jony Ive's Involvement at Apple Reportedly Tapered After the Original Apple Watch Launched in 2015
- Apple to Open Second Singapore Store at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13
- macOS Catalina and iPadOS: How the New Sidecar Feature Works to Turn an iPad Into a Secondary Mac Display
AppleInsider
- Deals: $300 off 2019 MacBook Pros, $250 off iPad Pros, $199 HomePods
- How Jony Ive's design passion made Apple what it is today
- Apple's new Mac Pro is being manufactured in China
- Tim Cook praises Jony Ive's contributions in email to Apple staff
- Who are Alan Dye and Evans Hankey, the design leads replacing Jony Ive?
Daring Fireball
- ★ Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple
- The Talk Show: ‘Zap the PRAM’
- Kolide
- Google Is Done Making Its Own Tablets
- George Jedenoff: A 101-Year-Old TidBITS Reader
- [Sponsor] Kolide: User Focused Security For Teams That Slack
- Introducing Guardian Firewall for iOS
- Google’s RCS Rollout
- Charlie Warzel: ‘You Care More About Your Privacy Than You Think’
- What a Remarkable Comeback
iDrop News
- Looking Back at 12 Years of the iPhone
- Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers as Spotify Shows Its Dark Side
- Jony Ive’s Apple Car Prototype Had No Steering Wheel
- Most Compelling Reasons to Get a VPN for Your iPhone and iPad
- Apple’s Famed Chief Designer, Jony Ive, Announces He’s Leaving the Company
- This Unlikely Apple Watch Feature Helped Save an 87-Year-Old Woman After a Car Crash
- Forget Your Webcam – Should You Cover Your iPhone’s Selfie Camera?
- Half a Million MacBook Pros May Have Overheating Batteries
- iMessage Business Chat Goes Mainstream as Shopify Joins the Club
- How to Use the New Slide-to-Type Keyboard in iOS 13 and iPadOS
Cult of Mac
- Here’s how multi-select works in iPadOS 13
- Huge savings on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Pencil [Deals & Steals]
- 26 flaming MacBooks prompted Apple recall
- Apple moves Mac Pro production to China
- Tim Cook discusses Jony Ive departure in memo to Apple employees
- Trump administration weighs banning end-to-end encryption
- Stay tuned for productivity with custom-curated playlists [Deals]
- Leaked photos reveal Samsung’s answer to iPhone XS Max
- We react to the departure of Jony Ive, this week on The CultCast
- Apple highlights iOS’s Screen Time feature in new ad
T-GAAP
Macworld UK
- Best free GarageBand for Mac plugins
- Best torrent software for Mac
- How to delete music from an iPhone
- How to unlock an Apple ID that's 'locked for security reasons'
- How to book an appointment at an Apple Store's Genius Bar
- How to fix broken Touch ID on iPhone or iPad
- How to take Live Photos on iPhone
- How to install Kodi on iPhone or iPad (without jailbreaking)
- How to install Kodi on Apple TV
- New iPhone 2019 release date, price & specs rumours
