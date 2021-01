Editors and staff of MacDailyNews.com:

[photo]Steve Jack (a nom de plume created in the late 1990’s, previously stylized as “SteveJack,” a combination of the names of two heroes: Steve Jobs and Jack Nicklaus) founded MacDailyNews.com, launching the site in 2002.

Steve Jack is a long-time Macintosh user, web designer, multimedia producer, and contributor to the MacDailyNews Opinion section.

