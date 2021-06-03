Apple adds Thunderbolt Display to list of ‘vintage’ products

Apple has added their 27-inch Thunderbolt Display to their “vintage” products list since has been nearly five years since it was last offered for sale.

Apple Thunderbolt Display was the world’s first display with Thunderbolt I/O technology and the ultimate docking station for your Mac notebook. With just a single cable, users could connect a Thunderbolt-enabled Mac to the 27-inch Apple Thunderbolt Display and access its FaceTime camera, high quality audio, and Gigabit Ethernet, FireWire 800, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt ports. Designed specifically for Mac notebooks, the new display featured an elegant, thin, aluminum and glass enclosure, and included a MagSafe connector for charging MacBook Pro or MacBook Air.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Products are considered vintage when it’s between five and seven years since Apple stopped distributing them for sale. Apple introduced the Thunderbolt Display in 2011, but never shipped updated models. It was discontinued on June 23, 2016, with no successor to follow. Apple in 2017 debuted LG UltraFine displays made in partnership with LG, but for many years, there was no Apple-designed display available. That changed with the release of the Pro Display XDR, which accompanied the 2019 Mac Pro. At $5,000, the Pro Display XDR is not a replacement for the more affordable $999 Thunderbolt Display, but there are rumors suggesting Apple is developing a lower-priced Apple-branded external monitor.

MacDailyNews Take: Hope for an Apple-branded display for “the rest of us” springs eternal and WWDC 2021 is next week!