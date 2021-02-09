Beleaguered Intel delays its 7nm chips yet again, now expected in 2022 or 2023

Intel has announced that it’s pushing back the release of its 7nm chips yet again, this time until late 2022 or early 2023 after it identified a “defect mode” that resulted in “yield degradation.”
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
In an earnings call on Tuesday, outgoing Intel CEO Bob Swan said the chipmaker has discovered a “defect mode” in its 7nm production process.
“The company’s 7nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations,” Intel said in a statement. “The primary driver is the yield of Intel’s 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company’s internal target.”
The company now expects to see initial shipments of its first 7nm chip — a CPU for a client — in late 2022 or early 2023.
The new delay echoes manufacturing problems that the company has faced many times in the past. Recently, in 2019, Intel finally got its 10-nanometer production process on track after three years of delays. The new delay also represents the second time that Intel’s 7nm production has been snarled.
Apple’s M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5nm process technology and is packed with 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Intel-hobbled Macs.
MacDailyNews Take: Intel is a broken company. Late to 10nm chips. Way too late to 7nm. Not even thinking of 5nm. Know they’ll never be able to get to 3nm this decade even with 9 years left to go.
Apple cannot dump Intel garbage out of Macs soon enough!
This is nearly catastrophic for Intel. This makes Intel as much as three years (maybe even more) behind the leaders.
“The company now expects to see initial shipments of its first 7nm chip — a CPU for a client — in late 2022 or early 2023.” This really means limited production of a specific chip for a specific customer. This translates to mid 2023 to early 2024 before generic chips are available in full quantities to the general public.
Fortunately for Intel there’s not all bad news out there for them. There are articles out there detailing how Samsung’s 7 nm processes (they have multiple) are not really any better than Samsung’s 10 nm processes. Yet, assuming Samsung has improvements in their 7 nm processes within the next year or so, they’re still a year or more ahead of Intel.
Yes, it’s not all about the process node. Intel’s “Super Fin” process is clearly a design leader, but it should be being done at the 7 nm node within the coming year, not two or more years from now.
And just for sake of argument… The 3 nm node is going to be difficult for everyone. Things like quantum tunneling start to crop up at that point. It shouldn’t be an overriding factor at 3 nm, but it will raise it’s ugly head. I don’t expect TSMC to have as easy a time going from 5 to 3 as they had going from 10 to 7 then 7 to 5.
Intel was pretty weak with the Pentium 4, compared to Apple’s PowerPC. But then they got their act together, and earned Apple’s business. Could we see that happen again in 10 years or so? Or maybe some new US startup could take Intel’s place? For America’s sake I hope so. There is no reason why a reformed Intel couldn’t make Apple-designed chips in US foundries, right?
PowerPC were very powerful chips but they were scaled down Server chips and were never ideal for Anything below desktop models which wasn’t where the market was headed. They were never going to be efficient and simply trying to limit power consumption throttled their full potential to the point they couldn’t really exploit their potential against Intel designs. Intel is in the opposite corner this time around and from what I have read the M series has no such limitations in exploiting its full potential while adding extra performance cores while keeping clock speeds well below Intel designs (if they wish) all while adding to the mix the superiority of the 5 and later 3nm process. Intel are in deep trouble and as things stand look only competitive as ironically PPC found itself in very high end and server situations where over clocking and massive inefficiencies and heat outputs can be tolerated and where Apple and others are less interested in entering. However I’m not convinced considering present entries into the super computer class from risc chips that they are even safe there.
“Intel is a broken company. Late to 10nm chips. Way too late to 7nm.”
No complaints about this line. Red meat for the Mac faithful
“Not even thinking of 5nm. Know they’ll never be able to get to 3nm this decade even with 9 years left to go.”
Really bad analysis. Horrible analysis full of falsehoods.
Intel entered into an agreement with TSMC last year for them to produce 5nm and 3 nm chips for Intel. And with Apple dumping low-end Intel chips for M1 chips (produced at TSMC), that allowed Intel to sidestep producing their own low-end i3 (an unprofitable) chips, instead focusing on the higher end/higher margin i5-i9 chips. And then to shift their low end 5nm and 3nm manufacturing to TSMC fabs, which are already ramping up production.
Essentially, Intel will bypass its failed 10nm and 7nm lines (except for high margin products) by moving as quickly as it can to 5nm and then 3nm by using TSMC. It expects to have 5nm chips coming out of the fabs later this year. And followed in 2H 2022 with 3nm chips.
https://hothardware.com/news/intel-tsmc-2h-2021-core-processors
http://www.trendforce.com/presscenter/news/20210113-10651.html
One might further conclude that this is a brilliant move by Intel — letting Apple work with TSMC on 5nm and 3nm chips, and then step in and compete for yields and product share when the market heats up for Apple Silicon devices.
Something like this: “Intel 5nm chips produced at TSMC, yet with the Intel brand and customer satisfaction, they will outperform Apple in every way.” True or not, Intel will effectively be able to market products with TSMC produced 5nm and 3nm chips against Apple’s M1.
Maybe MDN would be better off speculating on the stock market, and how the Trump impeachment trial will affect trade with Myanmar.
If Intel is falling behind TSMC in making the chips after having done so for so long, why would they keep up with Apple in designing them?
I’m not talking about chip design, just fabrication. There’s no doubt the Apple M1 Silicon design is a leap forward past Intel. But there already is some press coming out comparing Intel to M1 that shows how the debate will move forward. Intel will do whatever it can to market Intel against Apple Silicon. It has to. It may be disingenuous and even false or misleading, but that’s nothing new in the chip market.
https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/02/07/intel-swipes-at-apple-silicon-with-selective-benchmark-claims
Follow some of the links to Tom’s Hardware and elsewhere and you’ll see what I mean. Not sure why I have to do MDN’s hardware research for them. But I guess when you spend all your time seeing what moves the stock market…
In the PPC era there were lots of people who just ignored anything that could not run Windows, and so the advantages of the G3 were lost on them. But in the era of iPads and cell phones, Apple can no longer be marginalized like that. Intel can’t win based on BS as they have done before – even Microsoft is willing to jettison them. (in some contexts.).
Apple is not competing with Intel to sell chips. Apple saves a ton of money rolling their own at better or even similar performance. That’s the only metric that matters. Plus going forward they can design and then code to their own proprietary needs and not have to wait for the industry to push Intel along.
