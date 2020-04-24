Apple helps fuel market rally as U.S. states prepared to relax shutdowns

Friday saw a U.S. stock market rally, led higher by Apple and Microsoft as investors finished a turbulent week of trading amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

Noel Randewich for Reuters:

Apple and Microsoft each climbed more than 1%, lifting the S&P 500 more than any other companies. The two tech titans are on tap to report their March-quarter results next week, giving investors a glimpse at how the pandemic has affected their global businesses.

All of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes moved up, with information technology jumping 2.1% and materials rallying 1.5%… The index has recovered more than 25% from its March low and expectations are growing that more businesses will be allowed to reopen as coronavirus infections showed signs of peaking…

Amazon rose 0.4% to a record high close ahead of its quarterly report on Thursday. With online shopping booming as people avoid traditional stores, Amazon’s stock market value has ballooned by over $100 billion since Feb. 19, just before coronavirus fears gripped Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.11% to end at 23,775.27 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39% to 2,836.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.65% to 8,634.52.