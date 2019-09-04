What to expect from Apple’s ‘By Innovation Only’ event on September 10th

Raymond Wong for Mashable:

Apple is set to announce new iPhones (iPhone 11? iPhone 11 Pro?) on Sept. 10. That means we’ll finally get up close and personal with its triple cameras. The spotlight will be on new iPhones, but Apple is likely to unveil new Apple Watches as well…

We’re expecting the iPhone XR to be replaced by an “iPhone 11” (or even just “new iPhone”) with a virtually identical design… The biggest upgrade to the iPhone 11 is expected to be the addition of a telephoto lens, giving the device a dual camera system like on iPhone XS and XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max should also look very similar to the iPhone XS and XS Max… The two iPhone 11 Pros will reportedly gain a third ultra-wide camera on the rear…

We don’t know a whole lot about the new Apple Watch. Early reports suggest Apple will announce new models with ceramic and titanium cases. That said, we don’t know if these are simply new materials for the Series 4 or new models for Series 5 that’ll be announced alongside aluminum and stainless steel models.