Apple Card is a credit card experience unlike any other; makes the Apple ecosystem even sticker

Built on simplicity, transparency and privacy, Apple Card has no fees, encourages customers to pay less interest, offers an easy-to-understand view of spending and provides a new level of privacy and security.

Raymond Wong for Mashable:

A week after getting approved, receiving my titanium card in the mail, and using Apple Pay to purchase food, groceries, and more, I think I have a good understanding of what works, what doesn’t, and what needs improvement.

As much as I enjoyed using Apple Card, I can now say it’s just short of being magical. The credit card’s interface is both gorgeous and practical, and I really appreciate the security aspects (i.e. you can request a new card number in the Wallet app if, say, a merchant suffers a data breach), but at the end of the day, Apple Card is a way to further lock you into the Apple ecosystem.

Think about it: You use an Apple Card to make purchases, get Daily Cash back to then either send to your friends over iMessage or spend on other Apple stuff (products, services, etc.). The digital credit card itself is managed entire through your iPhone, which makes it all but impossible to get an Android phone in the future.