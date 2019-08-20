Apple Card is a credit card experience unlike any other; makes the Apple ecosystem even sticker

Built on simplicity, transparency and privacy, Apple Card has no fees, encourages customers to pay less interest, offers an easy-to-understand view of spending and provides a new level of privacy and security.
A week after getting approved, receiving my titanium card in the mail, and using Apple Pay to purchase food, groceries, and more, I think I have a good understanding of what works, what doesn’t, and what needs improvement.
As much as I enjoyed using Apple Card, I can now say it’s just short of being magical. The credit card’s interface is both gorgeous and practical, and I really appreciate the security aspects (i.e. you can request a new card number in the Wallet app if, say, a merchant suffers a data breach), but at the end of the day, Apple Card is a way to further lock you into the Apple ecosystem.
Think about it: You use an Apple Card to make purchases, get Daily Cash back to then either send to your friends over iMessage or spend on other Apple stuff (products, services, etc.). The digital credit card itself is managed entire through your iPhone, which makes it all but impossible to get an Android phone in the future.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, the horror of not wanting to downgrade to an insecure, privacy-trampling, Google-tracking, fake, wannabe, pretend iPhone knockoff. How will we ever survive?
And because Apple Card incentivizes you with the most cash back to buy products and services from Apple, you’re more likely to subscribe to Apple Music instead of Spotify or buy iCloud storage instead of Dropbox. You might even be tempted to get an Apple Watch (if you don’t already have one) because you can use it to buy things with Apple Pay.
MacDailyNews Take: Jobs forbid!
The Bottom Line: Apple Card is a credit card experience unlike any other, but it’ll tempt you to stick with Apple devices and services.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s perfectly fine with us! 🙂
I already have the Citi DoubleCash card, which gives me 2% cash back on everything including ApplePay and paying with the card. I can access my account on my iPhone as well as from my Mac. I can have an authorized user on my account, which Apple doesn’t allow. I can create Virtual Account Numbers, which Apple doesn’t support. The only advantage to the AppleCard is 3% cash back on Apple purchases, which would be valuable for Apple Music subscriptions and other Apple products. But even when I’m ready to buy a new iPhone, I will probably choose to get just 1% cash back with the Costco Anywhere Visa, because that card will add 2 years to Apple’s 1 year hardware warranty for free.
Got denied from Goldman for your Apple Card, huh? 😉
No, you’re wrong. I did not get denied. I did not apply. I have an excellent credit score, and low debt. I stated the ONE advantage of an AppleCard: 3% cash back on Apple services like Apple Music. There are other minor advantages, like instant cash back, but I actually prefer to request my cash back from all of my cards at once each January . . . like a New Year’s present of several hundred dollars. I don’t really care about having a titanium card, either. The last thing that I want to do is to add unnecessary weight to my wallet.
Too bad bankers are involved. I was denied because they think my debt is too high for my income. Nonsense. My credit scores are over 825, but I have a commercial loan on income property. They might not like me being comfortably retired.