Ming-Chi Kuo: Apples iPhones will have both Face ID and Touch ID in 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting that Apple’s iPhone will have both Face ID and Touch ID in 2021.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

In a note published on early Monday morning, Kuo predicts that the 2021 iPhone may adopt fingerprint on display (FOD) technology in 2021. The expected supplier of the technology is Qualcomm, using its ultrasonic technology, rather than others that have been developed over the last year or so.

Kuo believes that “four critical technical issues” will improve in the next 12 to 18 months. Limiting factors cited are module thickness, sensing area, power consumption, and lamination yield rate.

Apple has filed patents on the technology, which Kuo believes proves Apple’s continued interest in implementing under-screen solutions. In April, Apple was granted a patent to turn the entire display into a fingerprint reader by taking advantage of acoustic imaging —exactly what Kuo has predicted here.