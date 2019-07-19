Please use ethernet cables whenever you can. Please.

Wired internet still exists and it’s still going strong. In fact, you should probably still use it whenever you can. Convenience doesn’t always produce the best results, and that’s definitely true when it comes to internet speeds. Ethernet cables might be old-fashioned, but there are still plenty of reasons why you should use them whenever possible.
The fact of the matter is that a wired connection is still objectively better for just about anything that requires an internet connection. Sometimes the benefits are subtle, but sometimes they’re life-changing… Wireless connections are also more prone to signal drops and high latency. If you’re just browsing the web, you might not notice this, but people who are in online video games with you definitely will. Last but obviously not least, the connection speed is almost always going to be slower on a wireless connection. My home WiFi is very good and my connection speed still multiplies by two or three when I plug in an ethernet cable.
MacDailyNews Take: All of our Apple TV 4K units are connected via their gigabit ethernet ports. You don’t get that important option with cheapo streaming sticks.
4 Comments
In recent years I have not found that to be the case. Our use this Arris docs 3.0 cable modem with a Synology router. Most of the time I get 110 to 120 MB/s better than the advertised rate of 100MB/s. If slow, it’s the isp line (rain) or the modem needs resetting.
I thought perhaps the argument to use Ethernet cables was security. I would do this but it’s daunting to pull cable through the attic and down into the rooms.
There is an option to use the electrical circuits in your home to avoid pulling cables. Power link, and this is currently the best model to use: TP-Link TL-WPA8630 V2.
I was fortunate to get a house with ethernet already wired into the house. An outlet in every room. Even the kitchen. Awesome. I still use wifi for a few things like updates to the iPhone so I don’t use up data for the updates. Otherwise a few devices that require wifi like Ring Doorbell and an internet radio. Those devices I only connect to the wifi guest network for security reasons.
I have a weird problem with a wired Roku Ultra. It is connected directly to the router with a 12 inch ethernet cable. Whenever I watch The handmaids Tale the audio is off by about 3 seconds.
When I watch the same show in the bedroom with a Roku Premier using a wireless connection the audio is synched.
Haven’t been able to figure out why.