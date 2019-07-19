Please use ethernet cables whenever you can. Please.

Alex Perry for Mashable:

Wired internet still exists and it’s still going strong. In fact, you should probably still use it whenever you can. Convenience doesn’t always produce the best results, and that’s definitely true when it comes to internet speeds. Ethernet cables might be old-fashioned, but there are still plenty of reasons why you should use them whenever possible.

The fact of the matter is that a wired connection is still objectively better for just about anything that requires an internet connection. Sometimes the benefits are subtle, but sometimes they’re life-changing… Wireless connections are also more prone to signal drops and high latency. If you’re just browsing the web, you might not notice this, but people who are in online video games with you definitely will. Last but obviously not least, the connection speed is almost always going to be slower on a wireless connection. My home WiFi is very good and my connection speed still multiplies by two or three when I plug in an ethernet cable.