



“A few weeks with the Apple Watch Series 4 were enough for me to understand Apple’s Midas touch with smartwatches,” Aakash Jhaveri writes for Mashable India. “I’ve hated Android Wear for how little they brought to the table and for how much effort they’d demand. But things were very different in this camp. My first encounter with the Apple Watch was enough to understand why they’ve dominated the global smartwatch scene.”

“My time was spent with the 40mm, space grey variant, with cellular and GPS, along with the blue sports band. I’m glad I opted for the smaller dial as it is one of the few watches that look good on slim wrists, such as mine,” Jhaveri writes. “A watch is supposed to be on you at all times, even when your phone is not in your pocket and hence, the fit and comfort are crucial. Thankfully, the Apple Watch [offers both]! The dial size and weight are just perfect to not feel like a toy or a clunky metal piece. ”

“The display is crazy good and by far, the best on a smartwatch. The OLED construction is evident at first glance, thanks to the punchy colours and deep blacks,” Jhaveri writes. “Honestly, I’ve not been a big fan of fitness trackers and believe that very few people actually need it. But the Apple Watch offers something for everyone, irrespective of where you lie on the spectrum or how much you care about fitness.”

Jhaveri writes, “The Apple Watch Series 4 was a really enjoyable smartwatch and has raised the bar for me for what a smartwatch should offer.”

