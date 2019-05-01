“Airbnb’s offshoot design studio Samara has hired Apple industrial designer Miklu Silvanto to join the company’s housebuilding initiative,” Eleanor Gibson reports for de zeen. “Silvanto will move from Apple’s industrial design department to lead the industrial and interaction design team at Backyard – an enterprise that Samara launched last year to devise new ways to design, build and share homes better suited to new modes of living.”

“Born in Helsinki, Finland, Silvanto studied Industrial Design at Lahti Institute of Design just north of the city, and then gained a masters in Design Products at the London’s Royal College of Art in 2008,” Gibson reports. “He began working at Apple under the tech company’s chief design officer Jonathan Ive in 2011. He is also the co-founder of Nordic design agency Aivan.”

Gibson reports, “Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia hired Silvanto to join the Backyard’s eclectic team of architects, urban planners, filmmakers, roboticists, mechanical and hardware engineers, energy specialists and policy experts.”

