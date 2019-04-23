“Both companies declined to discuss the agreement beyond noting that it was amicable, so we don’t know what the terms of the settlement were,” Robertson reports. “It doesn’t sound like AT&T is changing its practices, and we don’t know whether it compensated Sprint in some way, or if Sprint essentially just dropped the case.”
Robertson reports, “Even though all the carriers have been arguably guilty of over-hyping their 5G progress, though, the ‘5G E’ logo introduction was unusually egregious — and now it looks like AT&T won’t be going to court over it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month:
AT&T obviously believes their current and potential customers are stupid which seems like stupid marketing to us.
