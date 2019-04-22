“Apple could release iPhones in 2020 equipped with 5G modems, according to research notes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Kif Leswing reports for CNBC. “The modems could be provided by both Qualcomm and Samsung, according to the research”

“Apple typically releases new iPhone models in September, so the 5G iPhone would not be released until at least September 2020,” Leswing reports. “The iPhones released this September will most likely support current-generation LTE networks instead.”

“Kuo said that the introduction of a 5G iPhone could spur a wave of upgrades and purchases, especially for high-end models,” Leswing reports. “Kuo also predicted in a separate note Monday that Apple is redesigning the printed circuit boards included in 2019 iPhone models using a new kind of material to clear out space for a bigger battery.”

