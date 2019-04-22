“Apple typically releases new iPhone models in September, so the 5G iPhone would not be released until at least September 2020,” Leswing reports. “The iPhones released this September will most likely support current-generation LTE networks instead.”
“Kuo said that the introduction of a 5G iPhone could spur a wave of upgrades and purchases, especially for high-end models,” Leswing reports. “Kuo also predicted in a separate note Monday that Apple is redesigning the printed circuit boards included in 2019 iPhone models using a new kind of material to clear out space for a bigger battery.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As expected, since prety much nobody will really be able to use 5G until late 2020. Also expected will be the ususal anti-Apple pundits, bloggers, media outlets, and competitors bashing Apple for not having a 5G iPhone this fall.
Expect the iPhone cloners, Samsung et al., to tout “5G” regardless since – given the fact that all they do is peddle pretend iPhones to the ignorant – they believe, likely correctly, that their customers won’t know any better. — MacDailyNews, February 9, 2019
Apple is going to wait until 5G is worth supporting, not rush it to market in order to bilk the ignoranti with a check mark on a spec sheet that most will never use in 2019. If 5G actually mattered to enough people in 2019, Apple would have a 5G iPhone available in 2019. 5G is still very much in the trial phase and will have very limited availability in 2018. There is currently no standard for 5G deployments. The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance says that 5G should be rolled out in the U.S. by 2020. — MacDailyNews, December 3, 2018
