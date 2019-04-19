“Have you ever wondered how Apple disposes of iPhone units that it can’t resell? CNET reported today on the 9,000 square foot warehouse in Austin, Texas that Apple uses to recycle parts from dead iPhone corpses,” Alan Friedman writes for phoneArena. “Inside this warehouse is a robot named Daisy that can disassemble 15 different iPhone models at a rate of up to 200 per hour.”

“Besides using Daisy to recycle iPhone parts, Apple plans on licensing the technology to other companies,” Friedman writes. “That is, after it receives a patent for the robot.”

“The company will ship its 1.5 billionth iPhone later this year. Many of these units will eventually be stripped by Daisy,” Friedman writes. “Apple builds its devices durable enough to survive two or three owners before they get recycled… The robot helps the company recover materials like copper, cobalt, and others that are used again. Last year, Apple received 9 million iPhones back from customers. Of those, 7.8 million were refurbished and 1.2 million were disassembled by Daisy.”

MacDailyNews Take: It's quite amazing what Daisy can do, dealing with 15 different iPhone models and able to disassemble at a rate of 200 units per hour!

