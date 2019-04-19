“This iPad lends itself to reading far more than it does scrolling through endless timelines. It’s not an iPad for Instagram or Twitter. At its heart it’s a great eReader, news app displayer and Netflix enabler,” Burrell writes. “There are two things that make the 2019 iPad mini a great iPad. One is its portability, and one is its sheer processing power.”
“I found the iPad mini was irresistible because of its size and I used it in meetings, at home and on the bus far more than the larger iPads that I’ve reviewed over the years,” Burrell writes. “The iPad mini is very powerful thanks to the A12 Bionic chip. This is the same processor found in the iPhone XS and XR, meaning the iPad mini is the cheapest Apple hardware with this extremely fast silicon inside.”
“Inside the iPad mini’s frame, the A12 drives a ferociously fast operating system. iOS 12 undergoes more scrutiny when it’s on an iPad Pro and said to be able to replace a laptop, but when it’s running on the smallest iPad it’s undoubtedly the best software on a casual-use tablet,” Burrell writes. “I’ve reviewed many consumer Android tablets – none of them are preferable to the convenience and polish of an iPad.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: When you hold one, the iPad mini is just so tempting!
