“Foxconn apparently still has big plans for Wisconsin, even though the state’s governor is skeptical,” Carrie Mihalcik reports for CNET. “[Foxconn] remains committed to building a factory and research facility in the state. ‘Foxconn’s commitment to job creation in Wisconsin remains long term and will span over the length of the WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) contract and beyond,’ said Foxconn Technology Group in an emailed statement.”

“Foxconn said in 2017 that the $10 billion facility would make LCD displays and employ up to 13,000 people, but reports earlier this year suggested the company was scaling back its plans,” Mihalcik reports. “On Wednesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said that the project would likely be much smaller than originally planned and that it’s “unrealistic” to expect Foxconn to hire 13,000 people.”

