“The agreement includes a six-year licensing pact, creating a telling new deadline for Apple to design its own modems and finally cut ties to Qualcomm. That’s an eternity in the technology business and shows how difficult it is to make this crucial component,” Gurman and King report. “‘Modems are the sport of kings,’ said Gus Richard, a chip analyst at Northland Capital Markets. ‘Qualcomm’s probably the only company on the planet that can get a 5G modem in an Apple phone by next year.’ Apple declined to comment.”
“The Qualcomm detente is a bitter pill for Tim Cook,” Gurman and King report. “Modems require more layers of engineering than some other types of processors… Apple began in-house work on modems about a year ago, and the part typically takes at least two years to build and another year and a half to test… While its legal battle with Qualcomm raged, Apple began work on its own component. It has teams dedicated to this in San Diego, Cupertino, California, and Munich, Germany.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Surely Apple has the cash and the will to get to self-sufficiency in modems within six long years!
SEE ALSO:
Qualcomm CEO on Apple settlement: We’re not going to disclose how much the deal is worth – April 17, 2019
Here’s what likely happened between Apple, Qualcomm and Intel – April 17, 2019
Intel axes 5G modem plans after Apple and Qualcomm settle – April 17, 2019
After settlement with Apple, Qualcomm still faces other potential legal fallout – April 16, 2019
Qualcomm and Apple settle, agree to drop all litigation – April 16, 2019