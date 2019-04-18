“The XR was responsible for more than 26% of all iPhone sales during the month, notes the research group,” Sellers reports. “The majority of XR buyers previously used the iPhone 7 and the 7 Plus.”
“The iPhone XS Max contributed 13% of Apple iPhone sales and was the second-best-selling smartphone in the US during the month,” Sellers reports. “Previous iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus users were the majority of the XS Max buyers.”
MacDailyNews Take: As expected, predicted, and intended.
The iPhone XR… will be the mass market iPhone, as Apple intends. They’ll move untold millions of them and, in the process, move 100+ million iPhone users from the antiquated Home button control paradigm into the gestural promised land. — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2018