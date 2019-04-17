“We’re still a long way away from hearing anything official about Apple’s next system-on-a-chip. The A13 is likely to be unveiled in September, along with the new iPhones it will power. But the design, manufacture, and testing of these chips takes years, far too long for Apple to suddenly make radical changes,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “The A13 design is likely, for all intents and purposes, set in stone by now.”

“By looking at past A-series chips and extrapolating from what we know of the manufacturing process Apple will use this year, we can get a reasonable picture about what to expect from the A13 chip,” Cross writes. “Apple’s single-core CPU performance gains have been remarkably steady in recent years. If the trend holds, we’ll be looking at a Geekbench 4 single-core CPU score of around 5,200. That blows the doors off any Android phone and even most thin-and-light laptops.”

“Last year, Apple improved the Neural Engine in the A12 by far more than expected. The A11’s Neural Engine can do 600 billion operations per second, and Apple made the A12 about eight times faster at 5 trillion operations per second,” Cross writes. “If Apple announced that the A13’s Neural Engine could do 20 trillion operations per second, I would be impressed, but not surprised.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re well into the realm of having an Apple-powered Mac; it’s just a matter of when, not if.