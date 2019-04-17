“You can do a lot of great things with your Apple TV from watching shows to playing games to listening to music,” Sandy Writtenhouse writes for iDownload Blog. “And if you own a Mac, you can work or play on the big screen by mirroring or extending your display to your TV.”

“You might want to see the work you’re doing on your Mac on a larger screen,” Writtenhouse writes. “Or, you may want to use a second display for easier multitasking.”

“Say you are working on a Keynote presentation for work or viewing photos from your last vacation. Put those types of things on your Apple TV screen for a nice, big view,” Writtenhouse writes. “If what you really need is a second display, then you can use your Apple TV just like another monitor. This lets you drag applications onto your TV and use both your Mac and TV display at the same time.”

Simple instructions in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Lately – and AirPlay 2 might have something to do with this – we’ve been AirPlaying to our Apple TV units more often, including from our Macs.