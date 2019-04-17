“The new app will have the same features of the two existing apps, but combined into a single app, which will be available on both iOS and on macOS, as a Marzipan app,” Rambo writes. “The new unified app includes an improved ability to find a user’s devices. Called ‘Find Network,’ the feature allows devices to be tracked even when not connected to Wi-Fi or to a cellular network.”
‘Apple also wants users to be able to track any item – not just their Apple devices – using this new unified app. The company is working on a new hardware product, known only as ‘B389’ by the people involved in its development,” Rambo writes. “This new product will be a tag that can be attached to any item – similar to other products like Tile.”
MacDailyNews Take: With a plethora of Apple devices, Find Your iPhone (which, via iCloud, also tracks iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Macs) already works very well; so well, in fact, that we’ve often wondered where Apple’s answer to Tile’s Bluetooth hardware tags was. Looks like it’s on the way!