“A New York Times investigation into how Google furnishes law enforcement with phone data exposed one crucial detail — having an iPhone doesn’t stop Google handing over your data,” Isobel Asher Hamilton reports for Business Insider.

“The in-depth investigation by the Times revealed many details about how Google uses its in-house database — called Sensorvault — to cooperate with law enforcement,” Hamilton reports. “Using the database, Google is able to provide police with the data of phones from a specific time and location. By submitting ‘geofence’ warrants, police are able to look at which phones were in close proximity to a crime. According to a Google employee, the firm once received as many as 180 of such requests in one week.”

“The data attached to each phone is initially anonymous, then once police have whittled down the number of suspect devices, Google provides them with the names of the people each device is associated with,” Hamilton reports. “An intelligence analyst, who has himself examined the data from hundreds of phones, told the Times that it wasn’t just Android users who had their information examined by law enforcement. He said ‘most Android devices’ and ‘some iPhones”‘ had their data made available by Google… It is not clear from the Times’ piece exactly how Google was able to provide law enforcement with the data of iPhone users, although it seems possible that it was able to do so through installed Google services, such as Google Maps.”

“Investigators who spoke with The New York Times said they had not sent geofence warrants to companies other than Google, and Apple said it did not have the ability to perform those searches,” Jennifer Valentino-Devries reports for The New York Times. “Detectives noted how precise the data was and how it was collected even when people weren’t making calls or using apps — both improvements over tracking that relies on cell towers. ‘It shows the whole pattern of life,’ said Mark Bruley, the deputy police chief in Brooklyn Park, Minn., where investigators have been using the technique since this fall.”

“Location data is a lucrative business — and Google is by far the biggest player, propelled largely by its Android phones. It uses the data to power advertising tailored to a person’s location, part of a more than $20 billion market for location-based ads last year,” Valentino-Devries reports. “In 2009, the company introduced Location History, a feature for users who wanted to see where they had been. Sensorvault stores information on anyone who has opted in, allowing regular collection of data from GPS signals, cellphone towers, nearby Wi-Fi devices and Bluetooth beacons. People who turn on the feature can see a timeline of their activity and get recommendations based on it. Google apps prompt users to enable Location History for things like traffic alerts. Information in the database is held indefinitely, unless the user deletes it.”

“The Fourth Amendment says a warrant must request a limited search and establish probable cause that evidence related to a crime will be found,” Valentino-Devries reports. “Warrants reviewed by The Times frequently established probable cause by explaining that most Americans owned cellphones and that Google held location data on many of these phones. The areas they targeted ranged from single buildings to multiple blocks, and most sought data over a few hours.”

