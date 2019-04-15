“Apple today uploaded six new videos focused on showing off iPad Pro features, continuing on with its ‘What You Can Do With iPad’ series promoting the new 11 and 12.9-inch tablets,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Most of the videos are over a minute long and feature different iPad Pro apps, features, and capabilities, ranging from handwriting a note with Apple Pencil to creating music,” Clover reports. “Multitasking with multiple windows, making notes with Apple Pencil, browsing the web, using Maps, watching videos, reading with the Books app, annotating photos, using drag and drop, video editing, typing with both the on-screen keyboard and the Smart Keyboard Folio, and making music with GarageBand are all shown off in the video. ”

“All of Apple’s videos link to a ‘Look what you can do with iPad Pro’ website that first launched in January,” Clover reports. “Apple says that all of the videos were filmed with the iPad Pro, as were the previous videos in the series.”



MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, with an iPad Pro, you can do pretty much anything! We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know. Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future. The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017 If you want a trackpad for your iPad, you already have one: Hold your finger down anywhere on the iOS keyboard to access the trackpad feature for precise cursor control. To select text, simply place your cursor in your desired position, then use a second finger to tap the screen and the text selection tool will appear for use. SEE ALSO:

