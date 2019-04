“This weekend was Coachella — and one person who apparently needed no reminding of this fact was Tim Cook,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“Apple’s CEO was snapped at the event, posing for a picture with DJ and music producer Diplo,” Dormehl reports. “The massive Coachella music festival has had its fair share of Apple tie-ins in the past. iBeacons were first introduced back in 2014, and the event has also been screened on Apple TV.”

Dormehl reports, “Tim Cook didn’t share any details of his Coachella trip on his Twitter account.”

Read more in the full article here.