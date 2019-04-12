“Apple’s fortunes in China are slowly turning around, suggests Morgan Stanley, with a continuation of share growth for the iPhone user base in March taken as an indicator of better than expected results heading into Apple’s upcoming quarterly financial results,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The month of March has been good for Apple in China, following its financial stumble over the holiday quarter,” Owen reports. “In an investor note seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley believes Apple has achieved its third consecutive month of smartphone installed base share gains on a year-on-year basis. What’s more it is also the biggest year-on-year increase for the iPhone in the market in the last 15 months.”

“The result is a ‘noticeable reversal from December quarter performance,’ writes the firm, as well as being a dramatic change from one year ago. Apple was the only top 3 smartphone vendor in China to saw month-to-month install base share growth in March, an opposite state to March 2018, where Apple lost share while rivals gained,” Owen reports. “As of the end of the March quarter, Morgan Stanley claims Apple has a smartphone install base share of 20.9 percent, and is closing the gap for the top spot behind Huawei.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, sticker price cuts can work wonders, especially in emerging markets. On that happy note: Interns, TTK! Prost, everyone!

