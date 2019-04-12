“Following Disney’s announcement regarding pricing and availability of its Disney+ streaming service, CEO Bob Iger elaborated on the upcoming release, saying the company plans to offer the product on Apple TV,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“At the keynote, Disney specifically mentioned deals with Roku and Sony that will deliver Disney+ to set-top boxes, smart TVs and PlayStation devices, but failed to present an exhaustive list of platforms that will support the Disney+ app. Iger clarified the issue in the interview,” Campbell reports. “‘The app will in all likelihood be available through traditional app distributors, Apple being one of them,’ Iger said. ‘So I’m fairly certain that if people want to buy the app — sorry, subscribe to the app is probably a better way to put it — they’ll be able to do so through Apple and the iTunes Store.'”

“Bloomberg also queried Iger on his role as an Apple board member,” Campbell reports. “‘Obviously I’m mindful of my fiduciary responsibility to Apple shareholders as a member of the board,’ Iger said. ‘When the subject is discussed at Apple board meetings, I’m careful to recuse myself, and I’m in constant dialogue about making sure that I’m not doing anything that in any way would essentially cause me to be wouldn’t be in keeping with what an Apple board member would do.'”

MacDailyNews Take: We'll be subscribing to Disney+, hopefully via the Apple TV app.

