“Companies have long-alleged that Apple and Google exploit their footing as owners of both the world’s largest smartphone operating systems (iOS and Android) and some of the world’s most popular apps (like Apple Music and Google Maps),” Fischer and Fried write. “Dutch antitrust officials said Thursday that they would investigate whether Apple favors its own apps over those of its rivals.”
“It’s never been clear whether having a monopoly over a particular platform presents an antitrust problem if the platform itself faces sufficient competition,” Fischer and Fried write. “In this case, Apple dictates the terms and rules for the iPhone, but the iPhone itself has competition. Think Xbox or PlayStation as other examples of this. For the most part, regulators have been hesitant to step in.”
MacDailyNews Take: If customers don’t like Apple’s App Store, they are not forced to continue shopping there, they can choose another smartphone brand.
