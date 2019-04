“The iPhone SE is available for purchase again as Apple brought the small handset back to the clearance section of its online store,” Valentina Palladino reports for Ars Technica.

“While supplies last, you can get a 32GB iPhone SE for $249 and a few select 128GB models for $299,” Palladino reports. “Those prices represent up to $150 off of the iPhone SE’s listing price of $349 to $449.”

Palladino reports, “It’s unclear how long these deals will last, but we expect this batch of clearance iPhone SEs to disappear just as quickly as the last.”

MacDailyNews Take: Get ’em while they last here.