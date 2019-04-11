“YouTube launched its competitor to cable TV two years ago, charging $35 a month, but it’s now over 40 percent more expensive,” Jon Brodkin writes for Ars Technica.

“Google raised the price of YouTube TV to $40 in March 2018, and yesterday announced it’s raising the price again, this time to $49.99,” Brodkin writes. “In both cases, the Google-owned streaming TV service paired the price hike with extra channels, but subscribers have to pay the new, higher price whether they want the new channels or not.”

“The new channels added to YouTube TV this week are Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend,” Brodkin writes. “Later this year, the service will add OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.”

MacDailyNews Take: Google-owned? No, thanks. Paying ever-increasing rates for channels you don’t want? Sounds like cable/satellite, doesn’t it? For streaming live TV, we subscribe to and recommend Sony’s Playstation Vue available via web browser and also in app form for Apple TV and iOS devices.