“Now that we’ve had several years of steadily improving audio from Siri, we’re now at a stage where it sounds practically natural. Or at least, it does when you compare it to the original —and you may find yourself doing exactly that,” Gallagher writes. “It’s not a very common problem, fortunately, but at times your iPhone will abruptly revert to that original voice. If it happens to you, it’ll probably be just before you set out on a long drive and Siri’s navigation instructions will irritate you at every single turn along the way.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s considerable work on making Siri’s speaking voice sound more natural over the years is chronicled in the best-selling behind-the-scenes book Polishing a Turd.
Seriously, though, we expect Apple to reveal some substantial Siri improvements that make the tech not only sound better, but finally work better in a few months at WWDC 2019.