“Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will launch a docuseries, ‘Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,’ April 17 on Apple Music, he announced Wednesday,” Variety reports. “”

“According to the announcement, the series ‘will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,’ containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his closest friends,” Variety reports. “‘Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam’ debuts on April 17 — between the rapper’s performances at both Coachella weekends — with all five episodes available worldwide on Apple Music.”

Variety reports, “Executive producer Michael Strahan said of the project, ‘Wiz and I both share a passion for family, friendship and hard work, and that’s exactly what you’ll see from him in this series. We’re excited to team up with Apple Music and give the world an intimate look into the rise of an entertainment icon.'”

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the trailer: