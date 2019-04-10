“There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to use a phone in an area you know has cellular signal or data connection only for it not to work,” Jason Cipriani writes for CNET. “There’s a lot that goes into providing your phone with consistent voice and network connections, and there are bound to be hiccups during that process.”

“Thankfully, most of the time fixing an issue with your phone’s signal is simple and only takes a few seconds,” Cipriani writes. “Toggling your phone’s connection is the quickest and easiest way to try and fix your signal woes… Open Control Center — iPhone X-series users can swipe down from the top-right corner, older iPhone models swipe up from the bottom of the screen — and tap the Airplane Mode icon. It will turn orange when it’s enabled… Wait about up to a minute before turning it off.”

“Our phones are miniature computers, and just like computers, sometimes you can fix issues by restarting them,” Cipriani writes. “If you’ve used an iPhone for a while, you’ve probably seen an alert, even if just briefly, that your carrier settings are up to date. Those updates help the iPhone optimize connectivity. To force your iPhone to check for a carrier settings update, open Settings > General > About on your phone. If an update is available, you’ll be prompted to install it.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, try the Airplane mode trick first before rebooting your iPhone (which is what we eused to do to fix weak cell connections in areas where we knew there was good cell service. If that fails, to force restarting an iPhone X, XS, XS Max or iPhone 8: 1. Press and release the volume up button.

2. Press and release the volume down button.

3. Press and hold the side button until the screen turns off and then back on; release the side button when the Apple logo appears.