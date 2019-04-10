“The first beta of iOS 12.3 contained the first iteration of the brand new TV app, future home of Apple’s original content. In the second beta, we saw the app get a new, though sparse, intro screen that signifies the TV app as the home to all of your content.,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“Apple also added Epix as an Apple TV Channel alongside Showtime, Starz, Tastemade and the Smithsonian. Channels are services you can subscribe to right from the TV app, though during the beta period they still kick you out to the third-party apps to watch anything,” O’Hara reports. “Once launched, this content will be available to watch right from within the TV app.”

“The second beta also has more tweaks to the Wallet app in preparation of Apple Card’s launch,” O’Hara reports. “Lastly, the palm rejection bug on iPad has been corrected.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: