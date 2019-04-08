“Elsewhere in the survey, Piper found that Netflix was the most popular source of daily video consumption, coming in at 38 percent,” Fingas reports. “It surpassed YouTube’s 33 percent, despite the ubiquity of the free Google platform.”
“Snapchat was the top social media platform for teens, favored by 46 percent, followed by Facebook’s Instagram at 32 percent,” Fingas reports. “Though popular among adults, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest managed just 6, 5, and 1 percent, respectively.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s hope for this world yet! 🙂
Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?
Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.
So, what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families? — MacDailyNews, October 22, 2018
In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.” – MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone continues reign as ‘dominant device brand’ among American teens – October 22, 2018
82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone – and that number is only growing – April 11, 2018
U.S. teens engage with Apple’s iMessage more than any other social platform – August 22, 2017
75 percent of teens say their next phone will be an iPhone – April 13, 2016