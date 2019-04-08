“A newly-published survey of 8,600 U.S. teens found that a higher number than ever, 86 percent, are hoping to make Apple’s iPhone their next smartphone,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “That percentage — gauged across 47 states during the fall of 2018 — ranks against 84 percent last spring, investment firm Piper Jaffray said on Monday. The average age of those surveyed was 15.9, and the average household income $68,300.”

“Elsewhere in the survey, Piper found that Netflix was the most popular source of daily video consumption, coming in at 38 percent,” Fingas reports. “It surpassed YouTube’s 33 percent, despite the ubiquity of the free Google platform.”

“Snapchat was the top social media platform for teens, favored by 46 percent, followed by Facebook’s Instagram at 32 percent,” Fingas reports. “Though popular among adults, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest managed just 6, 5, and 1 percent, respectively.”

