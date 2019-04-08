“Netflix has elaborated on the ‘technical reasons’ why it has disabled AirPlay, and claims that since it can’t tell what device the stream is being sent to because of changes in the protocol, it won’t allow the feature,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices — what is an Apple TV versus what isn’t — or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices. — Netflix

“At present, it isn’t clear what Netflix gains by knowing what television is being used, other than data harvesting. It also isn’t clear what the company being unable to “certify these experiences” means, from a technical standpoint,” Wuerthele reports. “Netflix has made it clear that apps on iOS and Apple TV are unaffected for native playback on the device that they are installed on.”

MacDailyNews Take: The device to which Netflix is delivering is known to Netflix, be it an iPad or an iPhone. Why does Netflix need to know if the content is being sent via AirPlay to another device? They don’t. The just want the data (the fact that it’s being streamed and to what screen), but they do not need that data, so Apple is no longer providing it. The quality of that AirPlay transmission is the responsibility of Apple, not Netflix. Hence, Netflix’s so-called explanation is mealy-mouthed equine excrement.