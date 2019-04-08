“Julianne Moore has signed on to star in and executive produce the drama ‘Lisey’s Story’ at Apple, Variety has confirmed,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“Apple has given the project an eight-episode straight-to-series order,” Otterson reports. “It is based on Stephen King’s 2006 book of the same name. King will write all eight episodes of the series in addition to executive producing, marking one of the few times the iconic author has written for the screen.”

“The series follows Lisey (Moore) two years following the death of her husband. The series explores a series of events that causes her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten,” Otterson reports. “‘Lisey’s Story’ will also be the first leading TV role in Moore’s storied career.”

