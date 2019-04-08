“One dad, journalist Evan Osnos from Washington DC, handing his iPad over to his son meant being locked out of it for nearly half a century,” Jeff Parsons reports for Metro.co.uk.

“Posting on Twitter, Osnos said that his three-year-old had entered the wrong passcode on the Apple gadget one too many times. The iPad locked itself and informed him that he could try again to enter the correct passcode in 25-and-a-half million minutes,” Parsons reports. “Or roughly 47 years.”

“Apple’s gadgets increase the amount of time between attempts depending on how many times an incorrect passcode has been entered,” Parsons reports. “So Evan’s son was probably hammering away at it for some time before passing it back to dad.”

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: If something like this happens to you and you don’t feel like waiting 47 years (your iPad might be a bit out of date by then), here are the instructions for restoring your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to factory settings here.