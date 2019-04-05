“There is little evidence of a link between the amount of time teenagers spend on devices and their general wellbeing, a study has suggested,” Jane Wakefield reports for BBC News. “Even just before bedtime, being online, gaming or watching TV is not damaging to young people’s mental health, study authors said.”

“They questioned the methodology of previous studies,” Wakefield reports. “‘While psychological science can be a powerful tool for understanding the link between screen use and adolescent wellbeing, it still routinely fails to supply stakeholders and the public with high-quality, transparent and objective investigations into growing concerns about digital technologies,’ said Professor Andrew Przybylski, Director of Research at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII) and co-author of the study.”

“The authors said that often relying on self-reporting alone, as some previous studies have done, is dangerous because heavy users often under-estimate and infrequent users over-estimate the amount of time they spent online on any given day,” Wakefield reports. “Earlier this year, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) reached a similar conclusion to the Oxford University study, but did suggest parents tell their children to put down their devices in the hour before they go to bed.””

Read more in the full article here.