“AirPlay 2 support on the Vizio TV lets allows TV shows and movies to be streamed from an iOS device directly to the television, with no Apple TV set-top box required,” Clover reports. “A movie can be started on the iPhone and AirPlayed right to the TV, with support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision included.”
“Mirroring a Mac or iOS device screen to the TV is also possible, letting photos, spreadsheets, webpages, documents, games, and more be displayed on the larger display of the television set,” Clover reports. “AirPlay 2 functionality is linked with HomeKit, so Vizio television sets that support Apple’s new protocols will show up right in the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. From the Home app, you can do things like switch inputs, turn the television on and off, and adjust the volume. Siri can also be used for these commands, so a simple Hey Siri voice request on one of your devices can adjust volume or turn the TV on or off, just like with other HomeKit products.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, still very much in beta, but certainly shows the promise of Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Homekit integrated into a smart TV.
