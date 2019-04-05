“The gap between those two devices is so pronounced that Apple is filling it with a new tablet, the $499 iPad Air — though calling it new might be a stretch,” Ingraham writes. “t’s not the most inspired or exciting product Apple has built… [but] The $499 iPad Air is a notable upgrade in almost every respect over the $329 iPad. It has a bigger, better screen, more storage and support for Apple’s Smart Keyboard case. Unless you’re on a tight budget, it’s worth the extra cash and is probably the best all-around iPad you can buy right now.”
“After a week with the iPad Air, I’m convinced it’s the best iPad for most people. It offers clear and significant benefits over the standard iPad, including double the storage, a much better screen and support for the smart keyboard — while still being affordable,” Ingraham writes. “If the iPad Pro is Apple’s vision for the future of computing, the iPad Air is a device meant for right now, with a price point and feature set that’ll make almost anyone happy. It’s the Goldilocks iPad: just right.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air is seriously tempting.
Apple’s going to sell so many boat- and plane-loads of these new 10.5-inch iPad Airs they’ll wish they were still reporting iPad unit sales! — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2019
