“Ian Goodfellow, one of the top minds in artificial intelligence at Google, has joined Apple in a director role,” Jordan Novet reports for CNBC. “The hire comes as Apple increasingly strives to tap AI to boost its software and hardware. Last year Apple hired John Giannandrea, head of AI and search at Google, to supervise AI strategy.”

“Goodfellow updated his LinkedIn profile on Thursday to acknowledge that he moved from Google to Apple in March. He said he’s a director of machine learning in the Special Projects Group,” Novet reports. “A Google spokesperson confirmed his departure.”

“Goodfellow is the father of an AI approach known as generative adversarial networks, or GANs. The approach draws on two networks, one known as a generative network and the other known as a discriminative network, and can be used to come up with unusual and creative outputs in the form of audio, video and text,” Novet reports. “GAN systems have been used to generate ‘deepfake’ fake media content. People working on AI at Apple have previously done research that drew on the GAN technology.”

