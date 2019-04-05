“Goodfellow updated his LinkedIn profile on Thursday to acknowledge that he moved from Google to Apple in March. He said he’s a director of machine learning in the Special Projects Group,” Novet reports. “A Google spokesperson confirmed his departure.”
“Goodfellow is the father of an AI approach known as generative adversarial networks, or GANs. The approach draws on two networks, one known as a generative network and the other known as a discriminative network, and can be used to come up with unusual and creative outputs in the form of audio, video and text,” Novet reports. “GAN systems have been used to generate ‘deepfake’ fake media content. People working on AI at Apple have previously done research that drew on the GAN technology.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, we hope to see Siri get supercharged this June at WWDC!
