“The Koorie Heritage Trust, which includes an Aboriginal art gallery, was to make way for Apple and be relocated elsewhere in the square. It will instead remain where it is, for now,” Lucas reports. “Heritage Victoria on Friday issued a refusal to Federation Square management, which had applied to knock down the Yarra Building to make way for an ‘Apple Global Flagship Store.'”
“Heritage Victoria’s ruling found the Apple store would have been ‘visually dominant,’ and that demolition of the Yarra Building would have ‘diminished’ the public square,” Lucas reports. “The redevelopment would have added about 500 square metres of extra open space to Federation Square, and would have better linked the square to the Yarra River. National Trust chief executive Simon Ambrose said his group had not opposed development at Federation Square, but that the Apple proposal ‘fell far short’ of what was required.”
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever. Put it somewhere else in Melbourne. It’s Federation Square’s loss.
