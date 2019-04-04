“The design still looks good, but with large bezels and a significant ‘chin,’ it seems near enough time for a refresh and is catching some heat for not having a new look,” O’Hara writes. “We understand — it just looks a bit dated at this point after it debuted four years ago in 2015.”

Along with 16GB RAM onboard, “also on this machine is a 2TB Fusion drive and 2GB of VRAM,” O’Hara writes. “To start, we ran Geekbench 4. Our machine garnered a single thread score of 6313 and a multi-core score of 32954. These are pretty solid numbers, especially compared to the base iMac Pro. This model beats the base iMac Pro in single-core, and barely loses out on the multi-core test. This bump in performance is due to more cores and higher frequencies rather than any change in the actual chip architecture compared to years past.”

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Even without any exterior design changes, the 27-inch iMac remains an absolutely gorgeous machine (and we know, as we stare at them all day long when we’re at our desks)!