“We here at MacRumors have not been able to replicate this issue, but the sheer number of complaints suggests something may be going on with the iPad Pro’s display,” Clover reports. “The problem appears to be primarily impacting new 2018 iPad Pro models, though there have also been complaints from some 2016 and 2017 iPad Pro owners. ”
“MacRumors reader Roger, who let us know about the issue, says that after approximately a month, his 2018 iPad Pro had issues with scrolling and wouldn’t register input,” Clover reports. “He was able to get a replacement, as were many other customers who have experienced this issue, but he said that the replacement model has also been exhibiting the same issues.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re so old that we remember when Apple made keyboards that not only worked, but about which users raved*!
So, iPad Pro owners, any issues to report?
*Or, in the case of iOS soft keyboards, at least tolerated.
