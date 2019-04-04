“Apple’s Beats brand in April announced upgraded wire-free Powerbeats Pro earbuds that are quite similar to Apple’s recently released second-generation AirPods , but with a focus on fitness and working out rather than every day use,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “The two sets of earbuds have a lot in common, but there are some notable differences… [For example], both the Powerbeats Pro and the AirPods come in charging cases, but while the AirPods charging case is small, compact, and the size of a dental floss container, the Powerbeats Pro charging case is much larger, clamshell-like, and not as pocketable.”

“Powerbeats Pro use rubber ear tips in four sizes similar to traditional earbuds, which means they’re designed to create a tight fit in the ear to isolate ambient noises,” Clover reports. “There is no feature for adding in ambient noise, which is something to be aware of if you plan to use these in situations where you need to hear what’s going on around you.”

“AirPods only come in white, but Powerbeats Pro come in Black, Ivory (an off white shade), Navy, and Moss (an olive green),” Clover reports. “Apple’s AirPods are priced at $199 for the version with a Wireless Charging Case or $159 for the version without one, while Powerbeats Pro cost $250.”



Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: For running outdoors, especially on the road, where you have be able to hear cars, we use AirPods. For something like traveling in a plane or train, where you’d likely want to block out ambient noise, the Powerbeats Pro might be a better choice albeit not as good a choice as over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones (which we prefer; and certainly not from Beats, either).